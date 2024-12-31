CNG refueling stations to remain closed from 6pm to9 pm from 1 Jan

The daily closing period for CNG refueling stations has been reduced by two hours from the first day of the New Year 2025.

According to a press release of the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Minerals Corporation, Petrobangla, the CNG (compressed natural gas) refueling stations’ closing hours have been set for 3 hours from 6 pm to 9 pm everyday instead of 5 hours—from 6 pm to 9 pm—during the peak hours of power generation.

“This decision will be effective from 1 January (Wednesday), said Petrobangla.