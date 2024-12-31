Bangladesh

CNG refueling stations to remain closed from 6pm to9 pm from 1 Jan

UNB
Dhaka
CNG stationsProthom Alo file photo

The daily closing period for CNG refueling stations has been reduced by two hours from the first day of the New Year 2025.

According to a press release of the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Minerals Corporation, Petrobangla, the CNG (compressed natural gas) refueling stations’ closing hours have been set for 3 hours from 6 pm to 9 pm everyday instead of 5 hours—from 6 pm to 9 pm—during the peak hours of power generation.

“This decision will be effective from 1 January (Wednesday), said Petrobangla.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh