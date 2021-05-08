Two India-returnees carried the Indian variant

Indian coronavirus variant has been found in two people in Bangladesh. Both of them are male and had returned from India recently. The present location of the two could not be known.

The information of detecting the Indian variant was published on the website of Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) of Germany on Friday.

According to GISAID website data, one of the two men found with the Indian variant is 41 years old and he lives in the Dhaka cantonment area. He did not take the vaccine and was infected while travelling to India. Institute for Developing Health Science and Health Initiative (IDHSH) collected his sample.