Prothom Alo employees celebrate INMA awards

Prothom Alo has received recognition as South Asia’s best media outlet for its courageous journalism during the July mass uprising, young reader’s engagement, and various subsequent initiatives. This achievement is the result of the collective efforts of all its staff members.

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman made these remarks at a programme held to celebrate Prothom Alo receiving three awards at the ‘INMA Global Media Awards 2025’. It was held at the Prothom Alo office on Wednesday.

At the event, the editor described the journalism done during the July uprising as Prothom Alo’s best work in its 26-year history.