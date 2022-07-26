Mohiuddin calls off movement after meeting with rail officials

Railways secretary Md Humayun Kabir said Bangladesh Railway also agreed with the demand of Mohiuddin. Rail authority will take action to ease the ticketing system.
Mohiuddin Roni, a Dhaka university student, took position at the Kamalapur Railway Station on 8 July in protest of various discrepancies in Bangladesh Railway after being deceived by SOHOZ.com while buying a train ticket to go home during the vacation of Eid-Ul-Azha. He later developed a six-point demand and has been staging demo for its realisation since 8 July.
In the meantime, he filed a complaint against SOHOZ.com to Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection. After that, they investigated the incident and fined SOHOZ.com with Tk 200,000. Later, they gave Mohiuddin 50,000 from that money as compensation on 20 July.