Mohiuddin calls off movement after meeting with rail officials

Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Roni during his protest at the Kamalapur Railway Station
Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Roni has called off his movement in protest of various irregularities of Bangladesh Railway and for meeting his six-point demand, reports UNB.

He announced the decision after a meeting with the high officials of Bangladesh Railway including the railways secretary and director general at the Rail Bhaban on Monday night.

Mohiuddin said he called off his movement as the authority assured him to take measures on his demand.

Railways secretary Md Humayun Kabir said Bangladesh Railway also agreed with the demand of Mohiuddin. Rail authority will take action to ease the ticketing system.

Mohiuddin Roni, a Dhaka university student, took position at the Kamalapur Railway Station on 8 July in protest of various discrepancies in Bangladesh Railway after being deceived by SOHOZ.com while buying a train ticket to go home during the vacation of Eid-Ul-Azha. He later developed a six-point demand and has been staging demo for its realisation since 8 July.

In the meantime, he filed a complaint against SOHOZ.com to Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection. After that, they investigated the incident and fined SOHOZ.com with Tk 200,000. Later, they gave Mohiuddin 50,000 from that money as compensation on 20 July.

