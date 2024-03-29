The ‘battle’ for Eid tickets online now

It’s not been long when the homebound people would come to the Kamalapur railway station to stand in the queue for advance train tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. They had to wait for a long time in the queue to get the tickets.

However, that scenario has changed with the advent of technology. Train tickets are now available online. Now people have to 'battle' online to get the tickets. Nearly 10 million hits (attempts to buy tickets online) were recorded in the first half an hour after the tickets went available online.

Even the advance bus tickets for Eid journey are available online now, which has curbed people’s suffering to a great extent. Although bus tickets are available at the ticket counters, there hasn't been that much rush there yet.