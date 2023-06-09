Passing RPO bill will curtail EC’s power: TIB

If the Representation of the People Order amendment bill that has been placed in the Jatiya Sangsad is passed, the Election Commission’s power will be reduced even further, believes Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

In a statement sent to the media on Friday, TIB termed the Representation of the People Order (RPO) amendment bill as an additional blow.

TIB believes, if the proposed amendment is passed, the power the Election Commission (EC) has of annulling election in any constituency for crossing the electoral law, if considered logical, will be taken away. So they have called for the amendment bill to be revoked.