Deputy chief of mission (DCM) at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Liu Yuyin will lead a team to visit flood affected Feni on Sunday.

He will hand over donations at Feni G A Academy at around 2:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen will hold a cash donation ceremony from the Red Cross Society of China to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society at BDRCS headquarters on 26 August.