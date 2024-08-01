Police pick up students at night, teachers bring them out at noon

The police had picked up three students, including a job seeker, during a drive in a mess in Sylhet in the dead of night on Wednesday.

Learning about the incident, five teachers of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) went to the police station and brought them back on Thursday afternoon.

In a separate incident, the police detained an HSC examinee when he, along with other students, attempted to gather in the city to protest in the afternoon.