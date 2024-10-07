Creation of Islamic radicalism in Bangladesh will abet radicals in India: Nahid Islam

Naming two Indian media outlets, information adviser to the interim government Nahid Islam has said “propaganda” has been going on over the mass uprising in Bangladesh.

According to him, a creation of Islamic radicalism in Bangladesh will be helpful to the radicals in India, and such a propaganda might be carried out from this perspective.

Nahid Islam was speaking at a seminar on cross border spread of misinformation in South Asia at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, where he also condemned and protested the reports published in two Indian media outlets on Mahfuj Alam, the special assistant to chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus.