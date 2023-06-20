China ready to welcome Bangladesh to BRICS: Spokesperson

China has said the expansion of BRICS is a political consensus reached by all five members of the grouping.

"China is committed to advancing the BRICS expansion and stands ready to bring more like-minded partners into the big family of BRICS," said Spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry Mao Ning on Tuesday commenting on Bangladesh’s approach to joining BRICS.

Mao said an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS is committed to upholding multilateralism, vigorously advancing the reform of the global governance system and increasing the representation and say of emerging markets and developing countries.