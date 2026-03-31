88,000 litres of fuel oil seized in a single day: Energy Division

A total of 87,700 litres of fuel oil was recovered across the country in a single day through drives, bringing the total amount recovered so far to 296,305 litres.

The government is conducting nationwide drives against the illegal hoarding of fuel. A total of 3,559 drives were conducted in 64 districts From 3 to 30 March.

Monir Hossain Chowdhury, spokesperson (Joint Secretary) of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, revealed this at a press conference organised by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources at the ministry today, Tuesday.