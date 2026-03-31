88,000 litres of fuel oil seized in a single day: Energy Division
A total of 87,700 litres of fuel oil was recovered across the country in a single day through drives, bringing the total amount recovered so far to 296,305 litres.
The government is conducting nationwide drives against the illegal hoarding of fuel. A total of 3,559 drives were conducted in 64 districts From 3 to 30 March.
Monir Hossain Chowdhury, spokesperson (Joint Secretary) of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, revealed this at a press conference organised by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources at the ministry today, Tuesday.
According to the press conference, 391 drives were conducted on Monday (30 March). A total of 191 cases were filed, and fines amounting to Tk 935,070 were imposed.
One person each was sentenced to imprisonment in Satkhira, Gazipur, and Chandpur, making a total of three individuals. During these drives, 67,400 liters of diesel, 6,444 liters of octane, and 13,856 liters of petrol were seized.
The Energy Division said that so far this month, a total of 1,244 cases have been filed. Fines amounting to Tk 8,451,000 have been realized, and 19 people have been sentenced to imprisonment. In total, 207,365 liters of diesel, 28,938 litres of octane, and 60,002 litres of petrol have been recovered.
The Energy Division also provided an update on the current fuel stock. It said that the country currently has 128,939 tonnes of diesel in stock, 7,940 tonnes of octane, 11,431 tonnes of petrol, and 44,609 tonnes of jet fuel.
The press conference noted that fuel supply remains normal due to ongoing imports and unloading processes. It also stated that there is currently no major crisis.
However, nationwide drives have been intensified to prevent illegal hoarding and abnormal market demand.