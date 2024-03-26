Metro rail: DMTCL reveals additional time of operation

The metro rail will operate after 9:00pm from Wednesday (16th Ramadan) and will continue till the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director MAN Siddique disclosed this at the Eskaton office on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the last metro rail will leave Uttar station in Uttara at 9:00pm and the last train will leave the Motijheel station at 9:40pm from Wednesday.

MAN Siddique said the timing of metro rail will increase by one hour till the day before the Eid-ul-Fitr.