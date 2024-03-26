Metro rail: DMTCL reveals additional time of operation
The metro rail will operate after 9:00pm from Wednesday (16th Ramadan) and will continue till the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director MAN Siddique disclosed this at the Eskaton office on Tuesday afternoon.
He said the last metro rail will leave Uttar station in Uttara at 9:00pm and the last train will leave the Motijheel station at 9:40pm from Wednesday.
MAN Siddique said the timing of metro rail will increase by one hour till the day before the Eid-ul-Fitr.
Ten more trips will be operated during the additional time. As a result, a total of 194 trips will be operated. A total of 4,47,752 passengers will be able to travel during the period.
Currently the metro rail operates from 7:00am to 8:40pm. During the peak hour (7:00am to 11:00am and 2:00pm to 8:00pm), the metro rail operates every 8 minutes. During the off peak hour (11:00am to 2:30pm) the metro rail operates every 12 minutes.