AL finally agrees to share seats with partners, allies 

The ruling Awami League is set to embark on the final phase of the electoral journey today by bringing almost all the parties represented in the current parliament on board as partners and allies.

Initially, the ruling party had announced that the partners of the 14-party alliance would be allocated 7 seats, but at the last moment, there may be a reduction of 1 seat from that allocation. On the other hand, the Awami League has finalised the concession of 26 seats to the ally Jatiya Party (JaPa).

Today, Sunday, is the last day to withdraw nomination papers, marking the crucial moment when it will be decided who will run under the boat symbol and who will step aside.