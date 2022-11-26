Bangladesh

IORA’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific adopted

UNB
Dhaka
The 22nd Council of Ministers’ (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) has adopted the ‘IORA’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific' (IOIP) which would guide enhancement of IORA's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

India led the process of development of the IOIP.

The ministers also endorsed India’s candidature for IORA vice-chair for the period 2023-25.

The IORA Dhaka Development Initiative is now renamed as IORA Development Initiative.

"There is a good progress to establish the initiative. We hope that it will be finalised by early next year," said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

The ministers met prime minister Sheikh Hasina jointly on Friday.

India participated in the 22nd COM meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) held in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Indian delegation was led by minister of state external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

IORA is the largest and pre-eminent organisation in the Indian Ocean Region with 23 members and 10 dialogue partners.

Rajkumar Singh reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to strengthening of IORA to promote peace, security and prosperity in IOR as well as in the wider Indo-Pacific.

He highlighted India’s contributions as coordinator of the IORA priority areas of Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and Science, Technology & Innovation towards capacity building and strengthening of IORA secretariat.

India is setting up an office at the IORA secretariat.

He also announced provision of e-subscription by India to Mahatma Gandhi Library at IORA secretariat.

In the face of current global challenges to climate, food and energy security, the Indian minister highlighted their initiatives of LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment and International Year of Millet in 2023.

On the sidelines of IORA COM, he had a bilateral meeting with state minister for foreign affairs of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar where the two sides discussed various bilateral and multilateral matters.

Prior to this meeting the IORA senior officials reviewed the entire range of IORA’s ongoing and future work and activities at the 24th IORA Committee of Senior Officials’ meeting held on 22-23 November.

The COM also adopted the Dialogue Partner regulation which will facilitate to build more partnership with Dialogue Partners.

Bangladesh proposed to include Climate Change as cross-cutting issue of IORA.

Member states have agreed in principle to adopt Climate Change as cross cutting issue. Bangladesh will provide a concept note/terms of reference and draft modalities for establishing a Working Group on Climate Change for finalisation.

The launch of the UAE-led initiative, the Sheikh Zayed IORA Scholarship for Humanitarian Action and Development was welcomed at the meeting.

The secretariat was tasked to circulate the offer of scholarship programme for international students in the department of “Oceanography” and “Disaster Science and Climate Resilience” at the Master’s level from University of Dhaka to member states for consideration.

