IORA’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific adopted

Rajkumar Singh reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to strengthening of IORA to promote peace, security and prosperity in IOR as well as in the wider Indo-Pacific.
He highlighted India’s contributions as coordinator of the IORA priority areas of Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and Science, Technology & Innovation towards capacity building and strengthening of IORA secretariat.
India is setting up an office at the IORA secretariat.
He also announced provision of e-subscription by India to Mahatma Gandhi Library at IORA secretariat.
In the face of current global challenges to climate, food and energy security, the Indian minister highlighted their initiatives of LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment and International Year of Millet in 2023.
On the sidelines of IORA COM, he had a bilateral meeting with state minister for foreign affairs of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar where the two sides discussed various bilateral and multilateral matters.
Prior to this meeting the IORA senior officials reviewed the entire range of IORA’s ongoing and future work and activities at the 24th IORA Committee of Senior Officials’ meeting held on 22-23 November.
The COM also adopted the Dialogue Partner regulation which will facilitate to build more partnership with Dialogue Partners.
Bangladesh proposed to include Climate Change as cross-cutting issue of IORA.
Member states have agreed in principle to adopt Climate Change as cross cutting issue. Bangladesh will provide a concept note/terms of reference and draft modalities for establishing a Working Group on Climate Change for finalisation.
The launch of the UAE-led initiative, the Sheikh Zayed IORA Scholarship for Humanitarian Action and Development was welcomed at the meeting.
The secretariat was tasked to circulate the offer of scholarship programme for international students in the department of “Oceanography” and “Disaster Science and Climate Resilience” at the Master’s level from University of Dhaka to member states for consideration.