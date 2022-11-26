IORA’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific adopted

The 22nd Council of Ministers’ (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) has adopted the ‘IORA’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific' (IOIP) which would guide enhancement of IORA's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

India led the process of development of the IOIP.

The ministers also endorsed India’s candidature for IORA vice-chair for the period 2023-25.

The IORA Dhaka Development Initiative is now renamed as IORA Development Initiative.

"There is a good progress to establish the initiative. We hope that it will be finalised by early next year," said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

The ministers met prime minister Sheikh Hasina jointly on Friday.

India participated in the 22nd COM meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) held in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Indian delegation was led by minister of state external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

IORA is the largest and pre-eminent organisation in the Indian Ocean Region with 23 members and 10 dialogue partners.