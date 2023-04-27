Biden greets President Shahabuddin

Five more world leaders, including US president Joseph R Biden Jr, have congratulated president Mohammed Shahabuddin on his assumption of the exalted office as the president of the Republic of Bangladesh.

Greetings of the global leaders are still coming after Mohammed Shahabuddin took oath as the 22nd President of the country on 24 April.

US president Joseph R Biden Jr, president of Finland Sauli Niinisto, president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko and president of Switzerland Alain Berset, in separate messages, congratulated him.