UNGA president appreciates Bhasan Char arrangements for Rohingyas

President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozker on Tuesday highly appreciated Bangladesh's efforts for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char, saying it will be another example to the world on how to deal with refugees.
at the Foreign Service Academy, reports UNB.
The UNGA president said he could not visit Bhasan Char but he saw a video on Bhasan Char and acknowledged the high-level works there, including precautions and safety measures.
Bozker will visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar district to meet Rohingyas on Wednesday, before heading for Pakistan.
He will make a statement after visiting Rohingya camps.
Prior to the briefing, Bozker had a meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the same venue. "We discussed Rohingya issue and we had very fruitful discussions on SDG 17 and peacekeeping operations."
The UNGA president said Bangladesh's role in the UN peacekeeping operations is very much appreciated.
He said Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is really a leader on the climate issue.
The UNGA president arrived here early Tuesday on a brief visit to Bangladesh to discuss global issues, including the Rohingya one.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
He met prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban at 10:30am before his meeting with the foreign minister.
He will observe the "vital work" undertaken by the UN resident coordinator and the UNHCR representative.
The UNGA president will also deliver a speech at the Foreign Services Academy, said the UN office in Dhaka. His speech will address the current international context - with a focus on global crises and emergencies - and reflect on the state of multilateralism and the United Nations system.
He will also meet the United Nations Country Team.