UNGA president appreciates Bhasan Char arrangements for Rohingyas

President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozker on Tuesday highly appreciated Bangladesh's efforts for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char, saying it will be another example to the world on how to deal with refugees.

"This would be another example to the world on how to deal with refugees," he said in a joint media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, reports UNB.

The UNGA president said he could not visit Bhasan Char but he saw a video on Bhasan Char and acknowledged the high-level works there, including precautions and safety measures.



