India wants to keep Bangladesh as its colony: Salimullah Khan

India wants to keep Bangladesh as its colony using the excuse of its helping the country in its war of liberation in 1971, writer and professor Salimullah Khan said on Monday.

He was addressing a discussion titled “Abul Mansur Ahmed’s thoughts on the state: Context mass uprising”, organised by Rashtrachinta at Chittagong University.

The discussion continued from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

A student asked him, how can relations with India be established based on justice?

Salimullah Khan said, “Imagine the countries of Europe. Sweden is a small country; it always remains on its toe in fear of Russia. How have they been existing with dignity then? India helped Bangladesh in 1971. The country has been trying to keep Bangladesh as its colony using that excuse. Have you shed so much blood to be freed from the colonial rule of Pakistan and turn into a colony of India?”