Anti-quota protest
Movement has no relation with petition of 2 students: Anti-discriminatory student movement
The petition, filed by two students of Dhaka University against a High Court verdict regarding reinstating the quota system in government jobs, has no relation with the movement of “anti-discriminatory student movement”, claimed the leaders of the platform Tuesday.
The “anti-discriminatory student movement” has been leading the ongoing movement against the quota system in government jobs.
In a message, the movement’s coordinator Nahid Islam said, “No legal process has been adopted on behalf of the protestors. Our demand is to the government and the executive. Those who have moved to the court went there on their own. This has no relation with the anti-discriminatory student movement.”
The two students appealed to the chamber court of the Appellate Division seeking permission of the affidavit for filing the petition today, Tuesday.
The chamber court allowed for doing an affidavit.
After the permission, the petition was filed against the High Court verdict, which was placed at the chamber court for hearing.
The court has set Wednesday for hearing the petition against the High Court verdict restoring the quota system.
The two students are Al Sadi Bhuiyan of the anthropology department and DU Journalist Association president and Urdu department student Ahnaf Saeed Khan, who resigned from the leadership position of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad tha lead the anti-quota movement in 2018.