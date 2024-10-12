Chiefs of three services visit Ramna Kali Temple

He said Bangladesh Army has been alert and vigilant across the country to ensure security so that the devotees can celebrate the Puja in a festive and beautiful atmosphere.



"Our forces have been deployed all over the country. We guarantee your safety," the army chief said. "We will ensure overall security of the country and protect communal harmony among the people from different religions, he added.



Greeting to the Hindu community, the chief of naval staff said Bangladesh naval forces are working relentlessly to ensure security at the Puja venue across the country during the Durga Puja.

