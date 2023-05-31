PM Hasina urges Muslim Ummah to invest more in children’s education

The prime minister said that at the golden age of the Islam, contribution of Muslim scholars in the fields of world civilisation, science, history, literature, philosophy, chemistry, mathematics, medicine, astronomy, geography, and in many other branches of knowledge has built a glorious history of heritage.

Muslim Scholars of that era dominated the world in culture, knowledge acquisition, scientific discoveries, and contemporary literature, she said.

“We need to analyse the reasons behind this lagging behind of the vibrant dominance of the Muslim Ummah,” she added.

The prime minister noted that internal conflict, lack of mutual respect and harmony between the Muslim countries, lack in knowledge and science and many other issues have factored in the collective fall of the Muslim Ummah.

“To regain this lost glory, I think we the Muslim Ummah will have to work united, forgetting differences,” she said, adding that the Muslim countries will particularly have to invest more in science and the education of its own the students as well as to develop science and modern technology.

In this modern era, a sum total of three Nobel prizes have been awarded to Muslim recipients which is sadly the true reflection of the contribution of the Muslim Ummah in the fields of research and development, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that “Muslim nations need stronger endeavours in the fields of science and technology so that they can contribute more.”

The Muslim community should not fall behind in tackling the challenges presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) especially in the sectors of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things, Quantum Computing and others, she added.