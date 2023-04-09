Momen to meet Blinken in Washington Monday

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and US secretary of state Antony J Blinken are scheduled to have a bilateral meeting in Washington Monday to discuss ways to advance the Bangladesh-US ties on key fronts, reports UNB.

Momen is scheduled to reach Washington from New York Sunday, said a senior official, adding that the meeting is likely to be held at 2:00pm US time.

During the meeting, Bangladesh will seek efforts to enhance relations on trade and investment fronts, reiterate its call for the return of the killer of Father of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, withdrawal of sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and discuss issues of mutual interests.