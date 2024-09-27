US to support reforms, fair elections in Bangladesh

The United States has expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Bangladesh on long-standing economic and political issues of mutual interest. Praising the interim government under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the US said it would provide all sorts of assistance to the Bangladesh government.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Dr Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday. In the meeting, he assured Bangladesh of all sorts of support. The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs disclosed this on its X handle.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting was held at the designated place of the UN Headquarters. In that 30-minute meeting, the chief advisor explained the context in which the interim took over and sought cooperation from the US for the reform process.