Yunus-Blinken meeting
US to support reforms, fair elections in Bangladesh
The United States has expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Bangladesh on long-standing economic and political issues of mutual interest. Praising the interim government under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the US said it would provide all sorts of assistance to the Bangladesh government.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Dr Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday. In the meeting, he assured Bangladesh of all sorts of support. The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs disclosed this on its X handle.
According to diplomatic sources, the meeting was held at the designated place of the UN Headquarters. In that 30-minute meeting, the chief advisor explained the context in which the interim took over and sought cooperation from the US for the reform process.
It was said in a Facebook post from the verified account of the chief advisor, “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in New York on Thursday, September 26, 2024. During the meeting, Blinken expressed full support for the interim government as they discussed economic cooperation, the Rohingya crisis, counterterrorism, labour issues, and the recovery of laundered money.”
The US State Department said in a statement regarding the meeting, “The Secretary and the Chief Advisor affirmed their shared vision of deepening the United States-Bangladesh partnership. The Secretary underscored US support and assistance for the Interim Government as it guides the country towards economic stability and highlighted the importance of reforms to ensure continued foreign direct investment. He also indicated US support for free and fair elections, which will chart an inclusive, democratic, and equitable future for all Bangladeshis. Secretary Blinken and Chief Advisor Yunus discussed the importance of building strong institutions to fight corruption, uphold media freedom, respect internationally recognised labour rights, and protect human rights for all in Bangladesh, including Rohingya refugees and members of minority communities.”
According to diplomatic sources Dr. Yunus said the government has started the reform process from zero. In this context, he is not visiting New York to just attend the UNGA session as usual. Rather, he wants the cooperation of the international community, including the United States.
The chief advisor said he became hopeful after a short but warm meeting with the US president. The World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have assured him of providing assistance for the reform initiatives. He expects strong support from the US in the process.
The foreign ministry said the US secretary of state and the chief adviser held a fruitful discussion regarding further advancing the relationships between the two countries.
It has been learnt that Antony Blinken praised Dr Yunus for taking charge as the chief adviser in the changed context in Bangladesh. The US is always respectful to his works. His contribution is vital for Bangladesh in the coming days. The US secretary of state also said the US will provide assistance for the reform initiatives wherever there are scopes.
Several former US diplomats said the chief advisor’s meetings with the US president, USAID administrator Samantha Power and US secretary of state over the last three days are crucial to the future relationships between the two countries.
US president Joe Biden has conveyed a message to the world that his country will be strongly beside Bangladesh by taking part in a rare bilateral meeting with the Bangladesh chief advisor. Besides, the meetings with Samantha Power and Antony Blinken had specific agendas. Overall, these meetings will give confidence to the major powers of the world, including the West, Japan and Australia, to come forward to provide all-out support to Bangladesh in the coming days.