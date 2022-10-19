Bangladesh gifts Brunei Sultan 15 goats

Bangladesh has sent 15 goats, a pair of spotted deer, a pair of peacock and a pair of Myna bird to Brunei as gifts for Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah after his recent visit to the country.

Several diplomats said Bangladesh sending goats to Brunei is part of ‘agricultural diplomacy’ as the Brunei sultan, who left Bangladesh on 17 October after concluding a two-day visit to the country, apparently showed interest in meat of ‘khasi (castrated goat)’ after enjoying it in Bangladesh.