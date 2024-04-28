Another academy for admin cadre at the cost of Tk 18.33b

The public administration ministry has undertaken a project with an estimated cost of Tk 18.33 billion to establish a new training centre in Keraniganj amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The project proposal to establish 'Bangabandhu BCS Administration Academy' has been sent to the planning commission. The commission is reviewing it.

Former teacher at the public administration department of Dhaka University, Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman, participates as a trainer for admin cadre officials.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "I find no logic to establish a new academy in Keraniganj. I believe the high-ups of the government will not approve the project of huge expenditure."

Aminuzzaman, however, suggests enhancing the capacity and quality of existing training centres.