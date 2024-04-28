Another academy for admin cadre at the cost of Tk 18.33b
The public administration ministry has undertaken a project with an estimated cost of Tk 18.33 billion to establish a new training centre in Keraniganj amid the ongoing economic crisis.
The project proposal to establish 'Bangabandhu BCS Administration Academy' has been sent to the planning commission. The commission is reviewing it.
Former teacher at the public administration department of Dhaka University, Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman, participates as a trainer for admin cadre officials.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "I find no logic to establish a new academy in Keraniganj. I believe the high-ups of the government will not approve the project of huge expenditure."
Aminuzzaman, however, suggests enhancing the capacity and quality of existing training centres.
The public administration is undertaking the project at a time when the government is facing an economic crisis. Subsidies in different sectors including power and fertilizer cannot be released.
Price of electricity has been raised several times to increase revenue. Plan is underway to withdraw tax facilities. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested the government keep the budget for the financial year-2024-25 small.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, public administration ministry secretary Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury said an administration academy in Keraniganj is necessary.
The present government is talking about Smart Bangladesh, he said adding officials have to be skilled to build Smart Bangladesh.
Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury insisted there is no alternative to establishing such an academy for capacity building of officials.
What would be accommodated in the training centre
The land ministry has already allocated 20 acres of land to the public administration ministry to build the Bangabandhu BCS Administration Academy at Mugarchar in Keraniganj of Dhaka.
The public administration ministry wants to finish the project in June of 2027 if the project is passed at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). According to the proposal, the project includes an administrative building, academic building, dormitory, auditorium, conference room, rector bungalow, library, residential buildings, swimming pools, medical centre, mosque, recreation centre, rest house, games space, tennis and badminton courts, gymnasium and park.
9 existing raining centres
Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BAPTC) was established on 54 acres of land in 1984 in Savar. Junior, mid level and high officials are given training on different issues here.
There are four regional public administration centres in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna.
A question has been raised over the establishment of a new training centre despite having 9 nine training centres and enhancing the capacity of BAPTC. Some raised questions over the logic behind the new project amid the economic crisis the government is facing currently.
Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy is established on 2.23 acres of land in Shahbagh in the capital. Officials are also given training in the National Planning Development Academy in Nilkhet in Dhaka. National Development Administration Academy is at Rupnagar of Mirpur where admin officials will be given training. The training centre established at the cost of Tk 2.37 billion is awaiting inauguration. Officials are given short-term training at Bangladesh Institute of Administration and Management Foundation (BIAM) at Eskaton in the capital.
A project with an estimated cost of Tk 12.07 has been undertaken to enhance capacity building of BAPTC including construction of new buildings.
Former secretary and BAPTC rector AKM Abdul Awal Mazumdar, speaking to Prothom Alo, said as a project is being implemented at BAPTC, accommodation crisis for training will decrease.
"We need to assess the existing capacity for training and the requirements. Then we would be able to say whether undertaking a new project is logical or not," he added.
According to the new project proposal, there is no specific information about the capacity of existing training centres and the necessity of new training centres. It says there are 5000 admin cadre officials. There is a decision to provide 60-hour training to each official annually. It is mentioned in the project that currently junior officials are given training at BAPTC and BSC academy. Training facilities for mid and senior level officials are limited. Alongside the admin cadre officials, officials from other cadres will also be given training.
A project with an estimated cost of Tk 12.07 was undertaken in 2017 to enhance capacity building of BAPTC. Under the project, a 20-storey building is being constructed there. A 15-story building is being constructed for the accommodation of trainees. Moreover, a five-storey cafetoria building is being constructed. According to the project proposal, 2500 trainees can be given training at a time there.
Earlier, the public administration ministry was allocated 700 acres of land in 2021 to establish 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy of Public Administration' near marine drive in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar. According to the forest department, the market rate of the land is Tk 48 billion. The move was criticised for allocating forest land. The forest department said the allocation has not been cancelled yet.
When asked about the new project, former secretary Fouzul Kabir Khan said an assessment needs to be carried out whether the existing training centres are used fully or not. "It should also be thought out whether a new training centre is necessary or not," he added.
After the new government took over power, a meeting was held at the planning commission on 24 January. It was the third meeting of the commission after independence. According to the working paper of the meeting, a decision was taken that the projects, which will yield benefits immediately, will be undertaken. It was decided that less important projects will be ignored.
