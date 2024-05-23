Bail extended for four including Dr Yunus in labour law case

The bail period of four including Grameen Telecom chairman and Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus have been extended in the cases related to labour law violation filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE). The court has set 4 July as the date for the next hearing in this case.

Chairman of the labour appellate tribunal in Dhaka, MA Awal (senior district and session judge) passed the order today, Thursday morning.

Dr Yunus’ lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun told Prothom Alo that the court has extended the bail period of four people including Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus.