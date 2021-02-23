Visiting Indian Air chief lays floral wreath at ‘Shikha Anirban’

Chief of the air staff of Indian Air Force (IAF) air chief marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria visited Shikha Anirban (Eternal Flame) at Dhaka Cantonment and paid homage to the members of armed forces martyred during the Liberation War by placing floral wreath at the mausoleum on Tuesday, reports UNB.
He also signed the visitor's book. Bhadauria is visiting Bangladesh accepting the invitation of the chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) air chief marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, according to a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).
During his stay in Bangladesh, the IAF chief will visit Army Headquarters, Air Headquarters, Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Liberation War Museum, Saint Martin's Island, BAF's Base Zahurul Haque and BAF Base Bir Sreshtho Matiur Rahman apart from different military and civil installations.
The IAF chief arrived in Bangladesh on Monday on a five-day official visit.
It is expected that the visit of Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force will play an important role in extending the sectors of cooperation and strengthening the existing relationship between the two countries.