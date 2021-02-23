Visiting Indian Air chief lays floral wreath at ‘Shikha Anirban’

Chief of the air staff of Indian Air Force (IAF) air chief marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria visited Shikha Anirban (Eternal Flame) at Dhaka Cantonment and paid homage to the members of armed forces martyred during the Liberation War by placing floral wreath at the mausoleum on Tuesday, reports UNB.

He also signed the visitor's book. Bhadauria is visiting Bangladesh accepting the invitation of the chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) air chief marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, according to a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).