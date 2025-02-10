Saima Wazed joins WHO while holding Canadian citizenship
Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the July mass uprising, is a citizen of both Bangladesh and Canada.
Although she was appointed as the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Southeast Asia region as a Bangladeshi candidate, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has stated that she was a Canadian citizen at the time of her nomination.
In Bangladesh, dual citizenship requires obtaining a certificate through an application process.
However, officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs have confirmed that Saima Wazed never applied for or obtained such a certificate. As a result, the ministry does not officially recognise her as a dual citizen.
However, a 2008 notification states that obtaining a dual citizenship certificate is not mandatory for Canadian citizenship.
Observers argue that the matter is one of ethics. Saima Wazed, as the daughter of the then Prime Minister, was nominated by Bangladesh for the WHO position, raising concerns about fairness.
Now, the revelation of her Canadian citizenship has added to the controversy.
Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), told Prothom Alo that questions arose from the outset regarding Saima Wazed’s qualifications and expertise for the WHO position. “If she assumes the WHO role as a dual citizen under Bangladesh’s nomination, it is morally unacceptable,” he stated.
The WHO places great emphasis on integrity in its Code of Ethics. Bangladesh’s nomination of Saima Wazed was criticised internationally as an act of nepotism.
In September 2023, the prestigious science journal The Lancet warned that such favouritism could seriously damage the integrity and credibility of WHO.
However, the Bangladesh government disregarded these concerns. Saima Wazed secured the Regional Director position at the 76th WHO Conference (30 October – 2 November, 2023), defeating Nepal’s candidate, Shambhu Prasad Acharya. She assumed office in January last year and has held the position since.
At the time, Shambhu Prasad Acharya was serving as a director at WHO headquarters. Several articles highlighted that his experience, qualifications, and skills far exceeded those of Saima Wazed. Acharya, who holds a doctorate in public health, has over 30 years of experience with WHO.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, evidence confirms Saima Wazed’s Canadian citizenship. Records show that the Canadian government issued her a passport on 24 December, 2018, valid for 10 years until 2028.
In 2023, she was issued a new passport, set to expire in 2033. While a passport may be reissued for various reasons, including running out of pages, it confirms that she has maintained her Canadian citizenship.
It is unclear exactly when Saima Wazed acquired Canadian citizenship. However, she renewed her Bangladeshi passport on 31 May, 2021, which remains valid until 30 May, 2031. When asked whether a dual citizenship certificate is required to renew a Bangladeshi passport for someone holding another nationality, an official from the Passport Department, speaking anonymously, stated that such a certificate is not required for renewals.
On 4 February, Prothom Alo sent an email to the WHO South-East Asia Regional Office inquiring about Saima Wazed’s dual citizenship and other related matters. However, as of 8:30 pm on 9 February, no response had been received.
In Bangladesh, certain legal restrictions apply to individuals with dual citizenship. Article 66 of the Constitution states that anyone who acquires the citizenship of a foreign country cannot become a member of parliament.
Similarly, the Government Service Act prohibits government employees from holding foreign citizenship. However, Bangladeshi law does not explicitly address whether a dual citizen can hold a high-ranking position in international development organizations, including the United Nations.
The controversy surrounding Saima Wazed’s WHO appointment is ultimately a question of ethics. When a high-profile figure, particularly a member of a former head of government’s family, benefits from such an appointment, concerns over nepotism and morality become even more significant.
ACC letter
The ACC wrote to the Ministry of Health on 21 January, requesting information on the actions taken regarding the allegations against Saima Wazed. A copy of the letter was also sent to the Office of the Chief Advisor.
According to the ACC letter, state resources were misused, and illegal activities were carried out in the nomination and election of Saima Wazed as the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.
The ACC stated that the qualifications provided in her nomination were inaccurate and that she is a Canadian citizen. Additionally, a large delegation from Bangladesh attended the 76th WHO Conference in New Delhi (30 October–2 November, 2023) to support her election, which the ACC deemed a waste of state funds.
The letter also alleges that Saima Wazed exploited her family's political influence to secure the allocation of a 10-katha plot in the diplomatic zone of the Purbachal New Town residential project in Dhaka. The ACC has filed a case in this regard.
Furthermore, she is under investigation for allegedly establishing the 'Suchana Foundation' to receive illicit benefits from various social and business organizations and for embezzling significant amounts of state funds through fraudulent projects.
The ACC also claims that she influenced the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to secure tax exemptions for the foundation.
Health Secretary Saidur Rahman confirmed that the Ministry of Health has received the letter, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for handling such appointments at the international level. He stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been requested to look into the matter.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged receipt of the letter but expressed doubts about their ability to remove Saima Wazed from the WHO based on her Canadian citizenship. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned whom she would represent in cases of bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Canada. He argued that it is unethical for a dual citizen to hold a state-nominated position in a global organisation.
New govt’s stance
The autocratic Awami League government was ousted on 5 August following the July mass uprising, and Sheikh Hasina fled to India. An interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, was formed on 8 August. The new government has shown no interest in maintaining communication with the WHO through Saima Wazed, Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor Apurba Jahangir told reporters on 30 October.
Commenting on the issue, former ambassador M Humayun Kabir told Prothom Alo, "In a position as significant as this within the WHO, one would expect a candidate who is beyond ethical reproach. The organisation itself upholds strong ethical standards. Saima Wazed should step down on her own accord."
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat