Saima Wazed joins WHO while holding Canadian citizenship

Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the July mass uprising, is a citizen of both Bangladesh and Canada.

Although she was appointed as the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Southeast Asia region as a Bangladeshi candidate, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has stated that she was a Canadian citizen at the time of her nomination.

In Bangladesh, dual citizenship requires obtaining a certificate through an application process.

However, officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs have confirmed that Saima Wazed never applied for or obtained such a certificate. As a result, the ministry does not officially recognise her as a dual citizen.