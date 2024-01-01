Yunus verdict won’t affect relations with US: Foreign Secretary

When the foreign secretary was asked about the verdict in the afternoon, Masud Bin Momen said, “It is normal that relations of a state with another state won’t be affected because of an individual. This has happened through legal procedure. He also has a scope to appeal against the verdict. A legal process has been going on over this. That’s why I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore.”

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) on 9 September in 2021 filed the case against Dr Yunus and the three others alleging that they violated the labour law. The court on 6 June last year framed charges against Yunus and three others in the case.