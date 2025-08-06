Highway of Death: 60 killed in 7 hrs

At least 60 people were killed within just seven hours in a one-kilometre stretch of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Some 56 of them were shot dead.

This happened on the day of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s fall on 5 August, 2024 in the face of the July Mass Uprising, along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway under the Jatrabari police station. The account and evidence of the killings has been revealed in an investigative documentary made by Prothom Alo which shows at least 117 people were killed in the Jatrabari area during the uprising.

The documentary titled "Highway of Death: Jatrabari Killings" was released on Prothom Alo’s website and its YouTube channel yesterday, Tuesday. Viewers can watch the documentary on Prothom Alo’s website and YouTube channel.

The official launch and special screening of the documentary were held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in the capital Tuesday afternoon. Interim government’s law adviser professor Asif Nazrul was present at the event.