Alternative export routes shrink, pressure to rise

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and exporter sources, about 44,000 tonnes of goods were exported through Benapole and Kolkata airport last year. With the transshipment facility withdrawn, that same volume must now be routed through Shahjalal Airport. As a medium-sized cargo aircraft can carry about 60 tonnes, at least 730 additional flights will be needed to handle the load. Exporters fear this increased pressure could drive up air freight charges for shipments to Europe and the US, and also cause bottlenecks at Dhaka airport.

According to Benapole Customs, Fakir Fashion from Narayanganj exported the highest volume of garments under the transshipment facility provided by India. The company exported 4,750 tons of goods worth approximately USD 70 million. Their latest shipment was sent to Spain via Kolkata airport, transported by road from Bangladesh through Benapole port last Monday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Fakir Fashion’s Managing Director, Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid, said, “Buyers mainly used Kolkata airport to cut costs when purchasing our products. Now that India has withdrawn the facility, the capacity of Shahjalal Airport must be increased so that the garment sector doesn’t suffer. At the same time, air freight charges need to be brought under control.”

In July last year, four shipments from Chattogram-based Eastern Apparels were exported to Sweden via Kolkata airport. Asked why foreign buyers chose Kolkata, the company’s Managing Director, Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo that at the time, air freight from Kolkata was 50 cents per kg cheaper than from Dhaka. “There are also delays in securing bookings in Dhaka,” he said. “So, foreign buyers used Kolkata airport to reduce costs and receive their goods faster.”