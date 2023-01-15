Dhaka, Abuja to explore possibility of signing framework agreement on FTA or PTA

At the invitation of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, a 17-member government and private sector delegation of Nigeria is in Dhaka now.

The Nigerian delegation, led by communication and digital economy minister professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, comprises government representatives from the economic, trade and investment department, communication and national identity management commissions, the education department, the High Commission of Nigeria in New Delhi, private sector representatives from the Nigeria-Bangladesh Trade and Technology Forum and businessmen.

Pantami also had a bilateral meeting with commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday.

The commerce minister said mutual trade between Bangladesh and Nigeria is steadily growing and the Bangladesh government is making efforts to augment trade and commerce with Nigeria.

Tipu also said there is a huge potential for cooperation in economic areas like manufacturing and garments industries.