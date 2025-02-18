Hajj flights to begin 29 April

The Hajj flights are set to commence on 29 April and will continue until 31 May, according to ministry official familiar with the process.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Nasrin Jahan today, Tuesday announced the Hajj flights schedule.

She said the estimated hajj pilgrims this year will be 87,100 from Bangladesh to perform Hajj.

"The state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 43,550 pilgrims, which is 50 per cent, Saudia Airlines and Flynas will carry the remaining 43,550, which is 35 per cent and 15 per cent respectively," she said.