Hajj flights to begin 29 April
The Hajj flights are set to commence on 29 April and will continue until 31 May, according to ministry official familiar with the process.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Nasrin Jahan today, Tuesday announced the Hajj flights schedule.
She said the estimated hajj pilgrims this year will be 87,100 from Bangladesh to perform Hajj.
"The state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 43,550 pilgrims, which is 50 per cent, Saudia Airlines and Flynas will carry the remaining 43,550, which is 35 per cent and 15 per cent respectively," she said.
The airfare for each pilgrim has been fixed at Tk 167,820, the secretary said during a meeting on Hajj management held at Tourism Building in Agargaon.
According to the meeting, the key topics discussed in the meeting included flight scheduling, arrangements for Bangladeshis registered abroad, updating passenger details on the online portal, luggage management, and ensuring efficient transportation services.
The ministry, it said, has formed a task force and a monitoring committee to oversee the Hajj transportation process.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the concerned ministry, airlines and Hajj agencies.
Based on moon sighting, the Hajj is expected to take place on 5 June.