Bangladesh sees highest number of dengue deaths  

The highest number of people have been affected by dengue in Brazil this year. Bangladesh recorded the highest number of deaths due to dengue, and the death rate in Bangladesh is also the highest in the world.

This information was revealed in dengue data from international organisations such as Doctors Without Borders, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh.

Dengue outbreaks are high this year, as usual, in some South American countries. The ECDC released a list of the 10 countries with the highest number of dengue infections on 2 October, and 7 of them are in South America. These include Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Colombia. The remaining three countries on the list are from Asia, namely Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines.