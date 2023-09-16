Bangladeshi academics abroad condemn harassment of rights activists

A total of 39 Bangladeshi academics and professionals working in different universities in the world expressed concern over the reports of harassment of human rights activists, civil society members and opposition party leaders.

“We, the undersigned, are deeply disturbed by and anxious about the reports of continuous harassment of human rights activists, civil society members, and opposition party leaders and activists - including Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhhamad Yunus and two officials of the human rights group Odhikar - through the judiciary,” the academics said in the statement.