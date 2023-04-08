Tk 1.67b worth export goods damaged in BM depot explosion

Export goods worth $19.3 million (Tk 1.67 billion) were damaged in the fire and explosion at the BM Depot in Chattogram last year, said the investigation committee in its draft report.

The report is close to getting finalised and the committee will soon submit the report to the Customs commission.

This report, however, didn’t go into the amount of damage in import goods and infrastructural damage.

The fire and the subsequent explosion on the night of last year’s 4 June took 51 lives including members of the fire service. Around 200 people sustained injuries.