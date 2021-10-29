We want self-purification in the ruling party: Rana Dasgupta

Recently, puja mandaps (venues), temples, houses and businesses of Hindu community were attacked at different districts of the country centering an incident of placing the Holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla. Protesting the incidents, a demonstration rally was organised by Chattogram divisional committee of International Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Nandankanan premises in Chattogram on Thursday afternoon.

Rana Dasgupta was addressing the programme. He also remarked that current Awami League is gradually turning into the Awami Muslim League of 1948.

“This country of communal violence is not the country dreamt by Bangabandhu. Political leaders here are accustomed to say – the kind of communal harmony that exists in Bangladesh does not exist in any other country of the world. But since 1975, all the political parties unitedly damaged the communal harmony by communalising the constitution and dividing people into Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Christian,” he added.