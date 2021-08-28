Website launched on the life and ideals of Latifur Rahman

Latifur Rahman's eldest daughter and CEO of Transcom Group, Simeen Rahman, officially inaugurated the website. She said that this documentation was extremely important to preserve the memory of her father.
"He would always take photographs at any chance he got," she recalled, "and he would preserve theatre tickets and brochures, he would scan letters. He would say, one day everything will pass, everyone will leave, only these memories will remain."
Simeen Rahman went on to say, "I wouldn't understand why he would say that, but now I realise how important memories are. We recall him through these memories. This website is not just for those who knew him, but will serve to inspire even those who did not know him."
She hoped that this would help entrepreneurs of generations to come learn about his business and ideals.
Speaking at the event, Prothom Alo's editor Matiur Rahman said, "Latifur Rahman was our chairman. He is still in the depth of our hearts. He remains with us. He was beside Prothom Alo in each of its achievements and remains so."
Matiur Rahman went on to say, "He aspired that Bangladesh would be a democratic state in the truest sense, that it would be run on a democratic system. And for that, he felt the need for an independent media. This conviction connected him to The Daily Star and Prothom Alo. He inspired us from the start to the very end."
"Latifur Rahman's contributions and encouragement remain as an inspiration for us. This website is an expression of our respect and love for him. We will uphold the ideals, objectives and ethics of Latifur Rahman in all our work. This will be reflected in all our efforts."
In 2017, Transcom Beverages Limited received the 'PepsiCo Global Bottler of the Year 2016' award. A video clip of his speaking at the event was shown at the launch of the https://www.latifurrahman.com website, as well as a video clip of 'Chhotu', a documentary on Latifur Rahman's grandson Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain.
Speaking at the event, Prothom Alo's managing director Sajjad Sharif said, this website is an imprint of all the facets of Latifur Rahman's life. Anyone, anywhere in the world, can learn about Latifur Rahman from this website.
He said that Latifur Rahman was an example that it was possible to run a business ethically in Bangladesh and be a success too. New generation entrepreneurs would get inspiration from this.
This website includes a brief bio of Latifur Rahman, along with his writing, photographs, videos, recognitions, enterprises and initiatives.