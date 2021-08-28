Website launched on the life and ideals of Latifur Rahman

Latifur Rahman's eldest daughter and CEO of Transcom Group, Simeen Rahman, officially inaugurated the website. She said that this documentation was extremely important to preserve the memory of her father.

"He would always take photographs at any chance he got," she recalled, "and he would preserve theatre tickets and brochures, he would scan letters. He would say, one day everything will pass, everyone will leave, only these memories will remain."

Simeen Rahman went on to say, "I wouldn't understand why he would say that, but now I realise how important memories are. We recall him through these memories. This website is not just for those who knew him, but will serve to inspire even those who did not know him."

She hoped that this would help entrepreneurs of generations to come learn about his business and ideals.