Newborn screening from dried blood sampling may reduce infant mortality: Speakers

Birth defects constitute seven per cent of neonatal deaths in Bangladesh. Introducing newborn screening from Dried Blood Sampling widely may reduce infant mortality and save many children from lifelong disabilities.

Speakers said this at a policy session on ‘Newborn Screening from Dried Blood Sampling; Bangladesh Status and Way Forward’ today, Wednesday.

The session was part of two-day long ‘7th International Conference 2025’ organised by Bangladesh Neonatal Forum (BNF) at Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Center in city.

Presenting keynote paper at the session, Professor Sanjoy Kumer Dey, Secretary General of BNF, said many disorders such Congenital Hypothyroidism, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, and metabolic diseases that are clinically silent or non visible at birth can be detected easily through newborn screening from DBS.

Newborn screening is important as it detects serious but treatable conditions before symptoms appear, enables early intervention and significantly improves neurodevelopmental outcomes and quality of life.