‘Who were the helmet wearers?’

The problem here is that this entire area is now known as New Market. The name of our market is Dhaka New Market. Even if an incident takes place in some other market in the area, we are blamed for it. In many times, such incidents begin from quarrels with hawkers on the footpath, but even then we are blamed for it. Yesterday (Tuesday), a number of media were reporting that New Market shop keepers are fighting with students on the streets. But the markets in the area were closed that day. So, who took part in the clash? Even the students are saying that the helmet wearing people were not one of them. Then who were they? These helmet wearing people broke cash boxes in shops and stole the money, there is footage of them doing it. Many of the hawkers were there in the street, that’s true.