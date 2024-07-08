Parjatan Corporation liquor store faces losses in millions

Parjatan Corporation one year ago established a liquor sales outlet for foreign diplomats at Mohakhali in the capital, without any proper planning.

However, there was no survey before opening the liquor store, and no one was consulted in this regard.

Even the foreign diplomats hadn't sought any such facilities from the government. Since it opened last year, not single taka worth of liquor has been sold.

Facing these losses, the Parjatan Corporation now itself wants to cancel its bonded warehouse licence.

The civil aviation and tourism ministry wrote to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the first week of June, asking for the licence to be cancelled.

NBR is now scrutinising the application. Parjatan Corporation's director (administration), AKM Tarek, has said they haven't received any letter cancelling the licence as yet.