No tourists at tourist spots: Parjatan corporation can’t shirk responsibilities

Surprisingly, Motel Upal in Cox’s Bazar has not been renovated since its opening in 1972. The motel has 38 rooms. Of these, 12 were rented on 13 February and 16 on 14 February. On average 10-12 rooms are rented most of the year.

A Prothom Alo correspondent visited the motel and found that the rooms were damp and the furniture was old. On the other hand, 15 of the 60 rooms in Motel Labonee have been abandoned for two years. The remaining 45 are also in bad shape. Four of these rooms were rented on 11 February and three on 12 February. On an average, not more than three-four rooms are rented per day.

There is no reason to think that tourists will go there unless they have no other options left. An official of a private company came to the hotel with his family. But after seeing everything, he said, “I am going back because there is no condition to stay here.”