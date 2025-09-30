UN chief pledges full support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his full support and solidarity with Bangladesh’s ongoing democratic transition and reform initiatives.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

Professor Muhammad Yunus led a high-level delegation that included Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Miah and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed.