All the problems cannot be solved immediately: Adviser Nahid

Information and broadcasting adviser Md Nahid Islam Monday said that the interim government is working relentlessly to bring a sustainable solution to the ongoing seven college issue.

“The government is sincere enough about the educational life and institutional issues of seven colleges. We are working relentlessly to bring out a genuine solution to the problems of seven colleges,” Nahid said.

The adviser was speaking to journalists after visiting the puja mandap at the Jagannath Hall playground of Dhaka University this morning.