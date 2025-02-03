Titumir College
All the problems cannot be solved immediately: Adviser Nahid
Information and broadcasting adviser Md Nahid Islam Monday said that the interim government is working relentlessly to bring a sustainable solution to the ongoing seven college issue.
“The government is sincere enough about the educational life and institutional issues of seven colleges. We are working relentlessly to bring out a genuine solution to the problems of seven colleges,” Nahid said.
The adviser was speaking to journalists after visiting the puja mandap at the Jagannath Hall playground of Dhaka University this morning.
Urging the protesting students of Government Titumir College to deal with the issue sensitively and sincerely, he said, people supported the students during the July uprising, when students took to the streets with reasonable demands. “Having people’s support is important for any movement.”
However, Nahid marked the seven-college problem and students’ sufferings as results of wrong decisions made earlier, saying, “We are trying to solve the problem as soon as possible. To reach a sustainable and better solution, we are giving equal importance to each college.”
Nahid urged the Govt. Titumir College students to be patient and not to create any public suffering. “The government is sincere and responsible for their educational life and their educational institution. All the problems cannot be solved immediately. We shall not make any attempt that will lead to public suffering.”
Many concerned over potential return of AL
Adviser Asif said since the fall of the dictatorial regime on 5 August, Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has been making evil attempts and seeking scopes to create unrest in the country by instigating the people in disguise of protest.
Instances have been noted where individuals posing as rickshaw drivers later appeared in photographs with various former MPs, raising concerns about orchestrated attempts to create chaos, he said.
The situation, particularly centring February, has been marked by efforts to incite disorder, but so far, the attempts have not been successful, he said, adding, “However, common people are highly anxious, and many people express concerns over the potential return of the Awami League after carrying out such heinous atrocities.”
Citizens fear that a party responsible for such acts of violence could pose a serious threat to the nation’s security if it regains power, he added.
The adviser added, “Law enforcement agencies are on high alert. Authorities have acknowledged previous attempts to create turmoil but remain hopeful that such efforts will not succeed this time.”
Despite the ongoing tensions, they continue to monitor the situation closely, with the expectation that peace will prevail and no major disturbances will occur, he added.
Earlier, the adviser greeted members of the Hindu community on the Saraswati Puja and exchanged greetings with the puja organisers, devotees, and students.
The advisers were accompanied by university teachers and members of the puja celebration committee.