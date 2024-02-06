US still maintains visa restrictions for Bangladesh: State Dept

A journalist sought to know about the current status of the visa restrictions given the development that the national polls in Bangladesh did not reflect the will of the people.

In response, Vedant Patel said, “I do not have any updates or changes to offer when it comes to policy. My understanding is that these policies do not sunset just because the election is over, but I do not have any updates to offer.”

The journalist then asked specifically if the policies still exist, while the spokesperson simply replied, “That is – yes. There is no change in policy.”