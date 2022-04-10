Women workers decrease in number in the RMG sector

There are many reasons that the women have lost their jobs or are not returning. Persons connected to the sector say over the past few years there has been a lot of automation in the garment factories and installation of advanced machinery. Know-how is required to use such equipment. Also, with wages increasing in the sector, now men are more eager to join than before.

From 2017, BRAC University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Centre, under the Mapped in Bangladesh (MIB) project, has been recording data on the export oriented readymade garment sector, the number of workers and other details. According to their records, 3723 factories have joined the digital map till 30 March. The workers in these factories are 58 per cent women and 42 per cent men.

Just a decade ago, 80 per cent of the garment workers were women. The BGMEA leaders would proudly say that the readymade garment sector had a huge contribution to women’s empowerment in the country.

President of Bangladesh National Garments Workers Employees League, Sirajul Islam, said that previously there was at least one helper for every two operators in the factories. Now the bigger factories have advanced equipment and so no longer need helpers. Also, the owners are reluctant to pay the laid off workers’ dues. In many cases the workers have to file cases. That is why many women are distressed over their jobs and many change their profession.

Managing director of Plummy Fashions, Md Fazlul Hoque, also feels that there has been a drop in women workers in the garment industry during the coronavirus times. He said, during the lockdown, many lost their jobs and went to the villages. This was higher among the women than the men. Many of them have found other sources of income in the villages and opt to stay there rather than return to the city.

Fazlul Hoque said, 52 per cent of the workers in Plummy Fashions are women and 48 per cent men at present. Before corona this was 56 per cent and 44 per cent, he said.