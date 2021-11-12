World needs to act seriously for repatriation of Rohingyas: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the world leaders to ensure repatriation of Rohingya people to their homeland Mayanmar soon to escape security risks in the region and beyond worldwide.

“The world must act seriously to make sure that these (Rohingya) people can go back to Myanmar soon. Otherwise, the security risks from the crisis will not just remain confined within our borders. We already see signs of that,” she said.

The prime minister made the call while addressing the Fourth Edition of the Paris Peace Forum, 2021 ‘Minding the Gap: Improving Global Governance after Covid-19’ in Paris on Thursday afternoon.

She said, in August 2017, Bangladesh helped avoiding a major regional crisis by giving temporary shelter to Myanmar’s forcibly displaced people - the Rohingya, of which more than a million of them continue to face an uncertain future.