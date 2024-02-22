Development agenda must tackle injustice, Parliamentary Caucus on Justice Insists

At the parliamentarians’ meeting on Monday, 19 February 2024, held at the Hotel Intercontinental, the Parliamentary Caucus on Justice highlighted the transition towards a Smart Bangladesh, with a strong emphasis on infusing justice and equality into every aspect of this evolution.

Amidst the fresh start post-national elections, the Caucus, inclusive of both seasoned and newly elected members of the 12th parliament, pledged to tackle societal disparities head-on, advocating for a justice-centric overhaul in all domains, stated a press release.