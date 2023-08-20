Cyber Security Act likely to be more repressive: Experts 

The government has enacted and used digital security laws to suppress dissent. The definition and clauses of various offences are largely left the same in the proposed Cyber Security Act as Digital Security Act (DSA). It is thus apprehended that the proposed cyber security law will also curtail freedom of expression instead of providing security to people. Therefore, the Cyber Security Act is feared to turn out to be another repressive law like DSA.

These issues were raised at a webinar titled 'Digital security, advanced democracy and Bangladesh'. Among the speakers were senior journalists, university teachers and human rights activists. The webinar was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) on Saturday morning.

Journalist and columnist Kamal Ahmed was the key speaker in the webinar. He presented a paper titled 'Advanced democracy in digital security and us'. Reports suggest that the Digital Security Act is currently undergoing a nominal transition to the Cyber Security Act, following criticism that it has been employed as a tool for suppressing citizens.