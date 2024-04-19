Bangladesh’s political system has taken on three forms in 50 years

The Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said, these three writings will help in understanding the trend of Bangladesh’s politics. In his article, Mirza Hasan said the political system had basically taken on three forms. The political elite are comfortable with the state under authoritarian party rule. It makes it easier to tackle uncertainties over elections and any possible challenge from the civil society. Over the past few decades, business has grown. However, the capacity of the business community to take up collective enterprise has lessened. The business sector is now eager to forge bonds with the political elite in order to reap benefits.

Referring to Mirza Hasan’s writing, Matiur Rahman said that the businessmen have built up an organized political force and have gained the power to determine policy directions. This is clear from the private banks and the garment sector. As a result, the owners of the garment industries enjoy a monopoly of benefits. He said, many banks are on the brink of collapse due to the looting by the owners of private banks. The government administration aids and abets in destroying these. The government now, in the name of mergers, is trying to force these onto good banks. The leaders of these two sectors, under ruling party leadership, find place in parliament and the cabinet. In that sense they are very powerful and influential in the state.

In the book, Ali Riaz wrote about pro-Islamic politics in Bangladesh. The reviewer Matiur Rahman observed that Ali Riaz has termed Islamic politics in Bangladesh as multifaceted. Some of them want to grab state power and usher in authoritarian rule. Some have taken up the strategy of Islamisation in a social manner. So to understand the possibilities of this politics, one must also look into the initiatives of the social Islamic organisations.