Hefazat plans to put pressure on the government

Speaking to leaders at various levels in Hefazat, it was learnt that after the reoganisation process of the committee commenced, many had their eyes on the post of organising secretary. Azizul Huq Islamabadi had been in this post in the committee that was dissolved in 2020. Maulana Idris was then installed in this post. There had been pressure from within Hefazat and from outside not to bring back organising secretary Azizul Huq, central naib-e-ameer of the dissolved committee Abdur Rab Yusufi, assistant secretary general Sakhawat Hossain Razi and publicity secretary Zakaria Noman Farazi back into the committee. Four among them, including Azizul Huq, have been kept in the committee.

Sources say that it had been decided to keep Azizul Huq as organising secretary of the new committee in spite of the pressure to keep him out. However, they couldn’t just leave it at that. Later two former organising secretaries Azizul Huq Islamabadi and Mir Idris were made joint secretaries. Azizul Huq was recently released on bail after spending 21 months in jail in a case against Hefazat. Muhaddis of the Madaninagar madrassa in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj, Bashir Ullah, has been made the new organising secretary.

Basically it was under pressure from the grassroots that members of the defunct committee were included in the central committee of Hefazat-e-Islam. Actually it was under this pressure that the committee was reorganised. Many members of the dissolved committee feel that the present leadership of Hefazat has failed to take any effective measures for the release of those behind bars and also to free the leaders and activists from the lawsuits leveled against them. In fact, many of the top leaders are in cahoots with the government and the government camp. They have no visible plans or thoughts for the organisation outside of this. Under such circumstances, the anti-government quarters within the organisation are irate at the leadership. This quarter along with other quarters within Hefazat, put pressure on to reorganise the committee with the inclusion of the former leaders.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, however, Hefazat secretary general Maulana Sajidur Rahman said that they had taken initiative to reorganise the committee on their own accord, not under any pressure from the government or from within the organisation.